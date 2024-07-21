The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto warns the media over 'irresponsible reporting’ during anti-government demos

Charles Ouma

The media has been in the frontline keeping Kenyans updated on events across the country and exposing rogue police officers caught on camera meting violence on unarmed protesters.

File image of President William Ruto
President William Ruto has trailed his guns on the media, demanding that the press refrains from what he referred to as irresponsible reporting of the ongoing nationwide protests against his government.

Speaking at a church service in Chebango, Bomet County on Sunday Ruto warned that the media should not report in a way that encourages violence.

He noted that the media has a responsibility in ensuring that the country does hot head “in the wrong direction.”

“I request the media to report responsibly. Reporting, celebrating and encouraging violence, destruction of property, anarchy and mayhem is irresponsible.

“If the country goes in the wrong direction, there will be nothing to report and nowhere to report from. We must all act responsibly.” The President said.

READ: Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

Journalists and the media have been in the frontline keeping Kenyans updated on events across the country.

The media has also exposed rogue police officers caught on camera meting violence on unarmed protesters.

While executing their duties, journalists have also not been spared with several journalists left with injuries while others have also been teargassed by police.

Catherine Wanjeri was shot in the leg twice while covering protests in Nakuru.

At the time of the shooting, the journalist wore a bright yellow shirt and vest with “PRESS” emblazoned on it.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests
CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests

CNN’s Larry Madowo who has been covering the protests was also teargassed with his colleagues on several occasions.

Earlier this week, renowned journalist Macharia Gaitho was trailed from his home and abducted by persons who later turned out to be police officers.

An explanation offered that his arrest was a case of mistaken identity failed to convince many.

The President’s warning comes hot in the heels of a similar caution by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to media houses warning them against covering the anti-government protests in a manner that violates the Constitution.

“The Programming Code for Broadcasting Services 2024, requires broadcasters to ensure that the content of news, current affairs and factual programmes are presented with sensitivity in the case of material likely to cause some distress to a substantial number of the audience, such as televised images of dead or seriously wounded people or animals,” CA Director General David Mugonyi noted.

READ: Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

“Further, the code requires broadcasters to avoid inflicting undue shock and pain to families and loved ones of victims of crimes, crisis situations, disasters, accidents and other tragedies.” Added Mugonyi.

