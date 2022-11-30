NTV anchors Ben Kitili & Lofty Matambo promoted to senior roles

According to credible highly places sources at Nation Media Group, Kitili replaces Joseph Warungu, who left the Nation Centre-based media house in August 2022.

Group Editorial Director Joe Ageyo made the announcement during the NMG broadcasting division meeting on Tuesday November 29.

Ageyo has been overseeing operations at NTV since Warungu’s departure but was promoted to Group Editorial Director in charge of all editorial platforms.

Pulse Live Kenya

The media house made the changes as part of the digital-first newsroom integration project.

“For all things to do with NTV, Ben who has been News Editor here is the go-to person”, said Ageyo.

Kitili will be in charge of all editorial operations of NTV, overseeing news operations, reporters, anchors and editors.

Ben Kitili rejoined NMG in August 2022 after leaving KTN where he had served as political editor and senior news anchor for eight years.

Kitili anchors NTV Tonight on Thursday evening and also hosts political talk show Front And Centre.

Swahili news anchor and producer Lofty Matambo has also been appointed the head of the NTV Swahili department in an acting capacity following the exit of Salim Swaleh.

Pulse Live Kenya

Swaleh left the station for a job at Nakuru County Government as the Chief officer in charge of ICT, e-Government, and public communications.

Matambo, who joined NTV in 2021 from KTN, will be in charge of the Swahili products at the station.

NMG’s head of broadcasting Monicah Ndung’u has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer in the changes.