Senate committee shares findings of inquest on Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital & KNH

After eight months of investigation, the Senate Health Committee has concluded its probe into the alleged deaths resulting from medical negligence at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.
The team led by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was investigating alleged deaths resulting from medical negligence
Led by Jackson Mandago, the committee has made significant findings and recommendations concerning the two facilities.
In the case of Edward Onyango, who tragically lost his life, the committee found evidence of medical negligence at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. The committee highlighted the failure of nurses at the Accident and Emergency section to assist the victim, who was bleeding.
It called for an investigation by the Nursing Council of Kenya to hold the nurses accountable for their mismanagement. Furthermore, the CEO and management of the hospital were deemed responsible for the lack of provision of emergency treatment and care.
Regarding Maureen Onyango, who also passed away at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital following childbirth, the committee found proof of medical negligence and recommended an investigation by relevant health regulatory bodies.
Additionally, the committee urged the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council to conduct an inspection of the facility and recommend a classification that accurately reflects its level of healthcare service delivery.
The committee has emphasized the need for urgent action by the Nairobi County Government to address personnel, infrastructural, and health financing needs at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.
It recognizes the importance of improving these aspects to ensure proper care and prevent future incidents.
The Senate Health Committee also investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of two-and-a-half-year-old Travis Maina at Kenyatta National Hospital. The committee found evidence of medical negligence in the case and called for investigations. It highlighted the avoidable delay in taking Travis to the operating theater, which lasted at least 12 and a half hours.
The committee held the CEO and the Board of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital responsible for prioritizing monetary security over patient admission and emergency care. The issue of prioritizing money was seen as a hindrance to timely referral and transfer of patients.
The committee's recommendations include implementation within three months and the initiation of disciplinary action against those found responsible. It is crucial for the relevant bodies to thoroughly investigate and hold accountable those who contributed to these tragic incidents.
