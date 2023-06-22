Senators line-up to test Sh1.1M Siaya Deputy Governor's seat [WATCH]

The embattled Deputy Governor faces allegations of misusing taxpayers' funds to renovate his office for personal comfort. The committee had a firsthand experience with the extravagant seat, bringing some humour to the proceedings.

According to lawyer Willis Otieno, representing the Members of County Assembly (MCAs), Oduol allegedly coerced county procurement officials into purchasing a presidential chair and desk worth Sh1.12 million using public funds.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCAs argue that the Deputy Governor spent a total of Sh18 million on office renovations, which they deem unnecessary and an abuse of public resources. These accusations form the core of the impeachment proceedings against Oduol.

During the hearing, the contentious seat was presented before the Senate Special Committee for inspection. Senators took the opportunity to test its comfort, resulting in moments of laughter and amusement. Lawmakers lined up, taking turns to experience the expensive seat firsthand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some sat on it, while others playfully spun around in the comfortable office chair. The lighthearted episode provided a brief respite from the serious allegations being investigated.

William Oduol's impeachment took place on June 8, 2023, after 42 Siaya MCAs unanimously adopted a report from the special committee established to investigate the grounds for the motion.