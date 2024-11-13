Speaker Wetangula elected for role in East African Community

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has been elected as the President of the Bureau of East African Community (EAC) Speakers.

The election took place during the 18th Meeting of the Bureau of EAC Speakers of National Legislatures and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) held at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

Wetang’ula, who succeeds Dr Tulia Ackson, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead this influential position.

"I am deeply honoured to accept the position of President of the Bureau of East African Community Speakers," Wetang'ula said.

Commitment to regional integration

In his acceptance speech, Wetang’ula affirmed Kenya’s dedication to the EAC integration agenda, noting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering a cohesive and economically robust region.

He also acknowledged the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening these ties across Member States, emphasising its impact on regional development.

"It is through our unified efforts that we shall build a more robust and resilient East African Community, creating lasting prosperity for our people," he said, underscoring his vision for a united East Africa.

Recognising Ackson’s legacy

Wetang’ula paid tribute to his predecessor, Dr Tulia Ackson, commending her efforts in promoting unity and collaboration within the EAC.

He highlighted her role in establishing the East African Games, which has become a symbol of regional solidarity.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my distinguished predecessor, Dr Tulia Ackson," he remarked, adding that the games have laid a "remarkable foundation for regional cooperation and economic growth."

Kenya to host EALA games in Mombasa

In a move aimed at furthering regional unity, Wetang’ula announced that Kenya would host the upcoming EALA Games in Mombasa.

The coastal city, known for its cultural richness and scenic coastline, is expected to offer an immersive experience for participants from across the region.

"Our coastal city, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, promises to offer participants an exceptional experience," he noted, adding that the event will serve as both a bonding platform and an opportunity for participants to unwind.

The EALA Games will not only celebrate the region’s athletic talents but also provide a unique setting for fostering cooperation among East African legislators.

Peter Salasya during the inter-parliamentary games in Juba, South Suda Pulse Live Kenya

