TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has taken decisive action by dismissing 73 teachers following a series of disciplinary issues
CEO Nancy Macharia, in a recent Gazette Notice, publicly disclosed the names of these teachers, along with their TSC numbers, disciplinary case references, and removal dates.
This move effectively terminates their roles as educators, with ten of them also being stripped of their positions on the Board of Management (BOM).
TSC emphasised that these individuals are barred from engaging in teaching services unless they are duly registered under the Teachers Act.
As per the Code of Regulations for Teachers, this ruling prohibits them from teaching or providing educational assistance in any school.
The TSC's firm stance underscores its commitment to upholding professional conduct and standards within the teaching profession in Kenya.
TSC fires 43 teachers
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) took a resolute step by deregistering 43 teachers due to disciplinary issues.
Nancy Macharia, the CEO of TSC, made this announcement through a Gazette Notice dated Friday, October 22, confirming that these individuals would no longer serve as educators.
The TSC reviewed and determined these cases on September 24, 2021.
Macharia emphasised that the sole avenue for the reinstatement of these 43 teachers would be through a directive from the commission itself.
Furthermore, she issued a stern warning to both private and public schools against employing unregistered teachers.
Any school found in breach of this directive could face severe consequences, including fines of not less than Sh100K or imprisonment for a maximum of two years, or both.
This proactive stance underscores the TSC's commitment to maintaining discipline and professionalism within the teaching profession.
