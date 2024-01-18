The sports category has moved to a new website.

2024-01-18

TSC takes swift action after parents attacked principal over poor KCSE results

Amos Robi

During the incident, the parents harassed and forced the principal out of the school premises violently

St Gabriel Isongo

A wave of outrage and concern over teacher safety washed over Kenya after an incident at St Gabriel Isongo Secondary School in Kakamega County.

Parents and students, incensed by the recent Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, attacked and harassed the school principal, forcing him from the premises.

This news triggered immediate condemnation from key education stakeholders. Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu characterized the incident as shameful and a threat to educators across the country. He emphasised the need for a firm stance against such violence.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Chairperson Omboko Milemba echoed these sentiments, demanding action from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia

He called for either enhanced security measures or immediate transfers for affected teachers to ensure their safety.

The Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA) joined the chorus of disapproval, urging Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to apprehend the perpetrators.

"KEPSHA recognizes the significance of holding teachers accountable for academic outcomes, but we firmly denounce any form of harassment or intimidation against school administrators and staff," KEPSHA national chairman Johnson Nzioka said.

Additionally, they highlighted the detrimental impact of such violence on the collaborative spirit needed for successful education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu responded swiftly, condemning the attack and issuing a stern warning against future violence.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

He defended the teachers, emphasising that their performance is assessed through various mechanisms and not solely on student exam results.

"We wish to remind communities behind these regrettable attacks that learner achievement in examinations is the reflection of the overall input from all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and candidates themselves," Machogu stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

