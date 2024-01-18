TSC takes swift action after parents attacked principal over poor KCSE results

Parents and students, incensed by the recent Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, attacked and harassed the school principal, forcing him from the premises.

This news triggered immediate condemnation from key education stakeholders. Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu characterized the incident as shameful and a threat to educators across the country. He emphasised the need for a firm stance against such violence.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Chairperson Omboko Milemba echoed these sentiments, demanding action from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He called for either enhanced security measures or immediate transfers for affected teachers to ensure their safety.

The Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA) joined the chorus of disapproval, urging Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to apprehend the perpetrators.

"KEPSHA recognizes the significance of holding teachers accountable for academic outcomes, but we firmly denounce any form of harassment or intimidation against school administrators and staff," KEPSHA national chairman Johnson Nzioka said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, they highlighted the detrimental impact of such violence on the collaborative spirit needed for successful education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu responded swiftly, condemning the attack and issuing a stern warning against future violence.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

He defended the teachers, emphasising that their performance is assessed through various mechanisms and not solely on student exam results.

ADVERTISEMENT