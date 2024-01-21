Uhuru’s first public handshake with Ruto lights up social media

President Ruto and Uhuru met and shook hands in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the swearing in of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

The duo last shared the same podium and shook hands in 2022 at Kasarani Stadium during President Ruto’s inauguration.

“Congratulations my brother President Félix Tshisekedi. I look forward to working with you to develop closer relations between our countries and foster peace in our region. As you embark upon your second term, I wish to assure you and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo of the continued friendship of the Kenyan people.” Ruto wrote on X.

Photo of the handshake went viral on social media with netizens weighing in as sampled in the comments below:

Kariguhevans: They should do it more at home.

Kigen Jamil: 'Game recognise Game' UK is our former CiC, respect for him by all future CiCs' is eternal. The rest is pure politics!

Gavar, OGW: Shida apo ukipiga kelele.... Ndio hawa wewe uko wapi hapa????

Benard Majors: I have a pity for some Kenyans who camp online hating and fighting each other because of these billionaires yet they cannot even afford a meal or electricity tokens.

End of bromance & Uhuru on being targeted by Ruto

From the bromance witnessed in Uhuru’s first term, the pair had a dramatic split with the retired president endorsing and supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost to President Ruto.

A raid conducted by police at the home of the retired President’s son, Jomo Kenyatta saw him dare President William Ruto and his administration to arrest him, making it clear that his family should not be dragged into the theatrics.

He said that President Ruto’s administration is constantly updated on his whereabouts, adding that his silence should not be taken as fear.

“Come for me, what does my mother have to do with anything? What do my children have to do with anything? If you have a problem with me, I am right here,” Uhuru said.

At the time, the Kenya Kwanza regime linked the retired President with the opposition protests.

He expressed his concern for the safety of his family but maintained he would not hesitate to defend them.