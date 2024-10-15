The sports category has moved to a new website.

University of Nairobi fires Prof Stephen Kiama, acting Vice Chancellor named

Amos Robi

The acting VC is the first ever female to hold the position of Vice-Chancellor since the University's inception in 1970.

Outgoing University of Nairobi VC Prof Stephen Kiama
Outgoing University of Nairobi VC Prof Stephen Kiama
  • Kiama faced leadership disputes and was suspended for three months in August 2024
  • Kiama's attempt to return prematurely from sabbatical leave caused significant friction
  • Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson appointed as acting Vice Chancellor, the first female to hold the position since the University's inception

The University of Nairobi has officially terminated the contract of its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama, ending his contentious four-year tenure.

The University Council confirmed that Kiama's dismissal took effect on 27 September 2024, just months before the scheduled expiration of his contract on 5 January 2025.

Kiama's time in office was marred by a series of internal disputes and leadership struggles.

His dismissal was announced in a letter from University Council Chairman, Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, on 14 October 2024.

The letter referenced earlier communications about Kiama's leadership issues, stating that reasons for his termination were promptly communicated to him.

Education CS Prof George Magoha withdraws letter revoking appointment of Prof Kiama Gitahi as University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor
Education CS Prof George Magoha withdraws letter revoking appointment of Prof Kiama Gitahi as University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Education CS Prof George Magoha withdraws letter revoking appointment of Prof Kiama Gitahi as University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Pulse Live Kenya

Kiama, who was appointed Vice Chancellor in January 2020, had faced mounting criticism regarding his leadership style and management decisions.

In August 2024, the council suspended him for three months, citing ongoing investigations and concerns about the stability of the institution’s leadership.

The leadership dispute at the University of Nairobi escalated significantly when Kiama returned prematurely from a sabbatical leave in September 2023.

His early return caused friction, as he attempted to oust Prof. Julius Ogeng’o, who had been appointed as acting Vice Chancellor during his absence.

In April 2024, the council placed Kiama on compulsory leave, appointing Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau as acting Vice-Chancellor.

Outgoing UoN VC Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama
Outgoing UoN VC Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama Pulse Live Kenya

Kiama contested this move, arguing that the directive was unofficial and insisting that he remained the rightful Vice-Chancellor.

His defiance led to further tensions within the university’s leadership, with the council reiterating the leave directive in May 2024.

Throughout the saga, Kiama faced protests from students who accused him of poor management and failure to address key issues such as deteriorating infrastructure and unresponsive administration.

These protests, along with intervention from government figures, intensified the pressure on the University Council to act.

Prof. Anangwe reassured the university community that the council had acted in accordance with its mandate.

"The university community should rest assured that whenever called upon, the Council will rise to the occasion and discharge its mandate faithfully and within the beacons of law," stated Prof. Anangwe.

University of Nairobi acting Vice Chancellor Prof Margaret J Hutchinson
University of Nairobi acting Vice Chancellor Prof Margaret J Hutchinson University of Nairobi acting Vice Chancellor Prof Margaret J Hutchinson Pulse Live Kenya

Following Kiama's dismissal, the council appointed Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson as the acting Vice Chancellor, tasked with leading the institution through this turbulent transition.

She is first ever female to hold the position of a Vice Chancellor since its inception in 1970.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

