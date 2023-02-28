ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi politician Vivienne Taa blasts Kenya Kwanza, says party will sink

Fabian Simiyu

ODM politician Vivienne Taa has remarked that Kenya Kwanza leaders seem out of step with each other.

ODM politician and Nairobi fashion entrepreneur Vivienne Taa
Nairobi politician Vivienne Taa has hit out at the Kenya Kwanza government while speaking on AM Live on Tuesday.

Taa observed that members of Kenya Kwanza appear to have different ambitions, suggesting that it might not be long until the party starts sinking due to the conflict of interests.

"Kenya Kwanza is a house built on sand and it will inevitably sink. I'm not surprised that various leaders within the ranks of Kenya Kwanza are speaking different things because their interests are varied.

ODM politician and Nairobi fashion entrepreneur Vivienne Taa
READ: Ndindi Nyoro speaks amid reports of rivalry with Gachagua

"Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems hell-bent on entrenching his place as Mt Kenya kingpin and he is forgetting that Kenya is more than Mt Kenya," said the ODM politician.

She excluded President William Ruto from the self-interested Kenya Kwanza leaders saying he is probably trying to push his administration's agenda while other leaders seem to be promoting their personal interests.

"President William Ruto is probably trying to push his agenda. Everyone seems to be pulling in the direction of where their interests are.

"Ndindi Nyoro wants to be the Mt Kenya kingpin also and so they are having their own tough wars on that side," explained Taa.

Taa didn't spare David Ndii who is the chair of the President's Council of Economic Advisors, criticising his recent comment on the cost of electricity in the country.

Chairperson of President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii
READ: David Ndii prepares Kenyans for 2 painful choices over cost of electricity

Taa, who is a political analyst & fashion entrepreneur, insists that Ndii may have not paid attention to the pledges made in the Kenya Kwanza 2022 manifesto.

The former Lang'ata MP aspirant accused Ruto's government of blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta's government for a dilapidated economy.

According to Taa, citizens of this country want Ruto's government to deliver on its promises and avoid blaming Uhuru's.

"For the longest time after the inauguration, the leaders from Kenya Kwanza government were saying that we are in this situation because of the Uhuru regime. It was blame game after blame game and it was unending yet Kenyans wanted service delivery," she stated.

Taa concluded by posing a question on the essence of the bottom-up economy. She questioned whether the slogan was aimed at raising the prices of commodities in the country.

