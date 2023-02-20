DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

Speaking in Kericho County on Sunday, Gachagua declared that since the government is a company that deals in shares, its shareholders will be rewarded according to their stakes.

"This government is a company that has shares. Some owners have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any," said Gachagua.

The Deputy President said that the Kenya kwanza government would first consider leaders loyal to the party and President William Ruto.

"You invested in this government, and you must reap. You sowed, tilled, put manure and irrigated, and now it is time to reap," he said.

He further added that those not in support of President William Ruto would only get the last shares.

Gachagua said that the leaders under Azimio La Umoja One Kenya, who are already trooping around the state house to get jobs, will only succeed once the Kenya Kwanza supporters get their shares.

According to him, even though the government will serve all Kenyans equally, it is only fair for the Kenya Kwanza die-hards to be rewarded for their loyalty.

"Some criticize me for saying those who sowed reap first, but nothing is wrong. Their time of reaping will come someday in what remains after those who sowed have finished reaping," said Gachagua.

Those leaders who voted against the Kenya Kwanza government must learn their lessons about elections according to the second in command.

"Elections have significance. You cannot make noise talking ill of Ruto, and after he wins, you get in line to get benefits before those who were with him," Gachagua said.

Gachagua stated that he is now the guardian of the State House and will ensure all those who did not support the current administration do not get plum jobs and appointments.

"That is my work at State House; controlling that queue and deciding who is ahead of whom," he concluded.

These remarks did not sit well with a section of Kenyans who feel like the DP is privatizing the government to a party.

During an interview with Citizen TV on February 19, Rev. Timothy Njoya, a theologian, likened Gachagua's politics to the politics of Jesus, who also had a manifesto for the Israelites as a nation.

According to him, the Israelites had no political parties and could not be separated because they were a nation. In the same way, Kenya is a nation and cannot be identified by just one party.

"When a person comes and deviates from the word nation, republic or state and says the party is a nation, it doesn't happen anywhere in the world. That's ignorance and lack of training.

"Supposedly, it was another party would his child, family or relative be removed from jobs because they belong to another party," Njoya said.

Njoya maintained that a political party is a private party of a few people that cannot be used to determine the country's fate.

Lawyer Danstan Omari criticised DP Gachagua's statement as well saying that it is a shame for the second in command to utter such words when Kenya Kwanza voters are distributed all over the country.

"Kenya Kwanza is a government, and it's not a political party. Once you form a government, you become a symbol of national unity. You do not cling to the regions that people voted for you," Omari said in an interview with K24 on Monday.

According to Omari, the Kenya Kwanza government has no business in considering opposition leaders when they have yet to do the same to all Kenya kwanza supporters.

"If you look at the appointments, the face of the Republic of Kenya is not there. We have Kenya Kwanza voters in Kisii; why can't they distribute positions for them? " he questioned.