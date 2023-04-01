The sports category has moved to a new website.


We will send UPDF to protect Uhuru - Museveni’s son Muhoozi threatens

Charles Ouma

He added that UPDF will track down those who invaded Northlands Farm owned by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's family and beat them to a pulp

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has waded into the recent invasion of Northlands farm owned by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

The General threatened to lead Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) track down the goons who stormed the farm and made away with livestock and other valuables and leaving behind a raging inferno at the expansive farm.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Muhoozi who described the retired Kenyan President as his brother expressed his displeasure at the development and threatening to beat the hooligans to pulp.

“My big brother's farm was attacked by hooligans the other day. We will send UPDF to protect him. We will beat those hooligans to a pulp!” General Muhoozi wrote on Twitter.

READ: I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

He took his claims a step further alleging that the neighbouring nation would send UPDF to provide security to the retired president.

"I asked Mzee to deploy me as the OC (Officer Commanding) at Northlands. All we need is 200 UPDF soldiers to bring order. He asked me why? I told him that Kenyans need a good beating. He refused." Muhoozi continued.

READ: Muhoozi announces plans to go after President Museveni's seat

Last year, General Muhoozi took to Twitter in an outburst in which he threatened to capture Nairobi.

"I will capture Nairobi for sure! That's my hometown. If any Kenyan tries to prevent me. He'll be soup! We will drink him for dinner. My father can sack me again if he wants," read the deleted tweet.

The general alleged that some Kenyans fear Uganda’s army, which according to him, is far superior to Kenya’s and can capture Nairobi in a week.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.



