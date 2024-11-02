The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Charles Ouma

Police engaged the suspects in a fierce shootout with one of them succumbing to the injuries sustained during the gun battle.

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko

The family of Willis Ayieko, the Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager who was murders in cold blood has issued an update, commending the police for acting swiftly.

The update came barely a day after police confirmed the death of one of the suspects linked to the murder with several others arrested.

The family hailed Siaya Governor James Orengo and Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi for standing with them in the pursuit of justice.

The deceased’s family appreciated the two politicians for their involvement in pushing to know the truth on what may have led to Ayieko’s death, revealing that the governor spent time in Nairobi with them pushing to see to it5 that those behind the gruesome murder are brought to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is good just because of two great men, my friend Governor James Orengo, who came to Nairobi for two days insisting to know who killed Willis. Honourable Atandi was also with him, these two men were also in the mortuary, sitting there the whole day,” Ayiekos's brother said.

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Suspect linked to Willis Ayieko's murder dies as DCI recovers military kits

While providing an update on burial plans, Ayieko’s brother linked his murder to a suspected criminal syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family further eulogized the deceased as a fine gentleman who was honest in his dealings and truthful.

“He could use diplomatic language to settle disputes,” one family member eulogised.

The decried that those behind the gruesome murder subjected Ayieko to a painful death.

“In my mind, whoever wanted Willis dead should not have done it the way they did. I saw that video and deleted it. You do not do that. Why do you want to maim somebody in such a manner, for whatever reason?” questioned another family member.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayieko was last seen at a funeral in Gem before heading to Kakamega, but never arrived at a family event where he was expected.

READ: How money trail led DCI to doorstep of Wells Fargo HR boss' murder suspect

The vehicle of the late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
The vehicle of the late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko The vehicle of the late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya

His body was discovered handcuffed, raising concerns about the circumstances of his death with his abandoned vehicle found at a fuel station with CCTV footage of two men parking the car.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional