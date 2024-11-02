Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

The update came barely a day after police confirmed the death of one of the suspects linked to the murder with several others arrested.

The family hailed Siaya Governor James Orengo and Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi for standing with them in the pursuit of justice.

The deceased’s family appreciated the two politicians for their involvement in pushing to know the truth on what may have led to Ayieko’s death, revealing that the governor spent time in Nairobi with them pushing to see to it5 that those behind the gruesome murder are brought to book.

“The government is good just because of two great men, my friend Governor James Orengo, who came to Nairobi for two days insisting to know who killed Willis. Honourable Atandi was also with him, these two men were also in the mortuary, sitting there the whole day,” Ayiekos's brother said.

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya

While providing an update on burial plans, Ayieko’s brother linked his murder to a suspected criminal syndicate.

Willis Ayieko eulogised as a fine gentleman

The family further eulogized the deceased as a fine gentleman who was honest in his dealings and truthful.

“He could use diplomatic language to settle disputes,” one family member eulogised.

The decried that those behind the gruesome murder subjected Ayieko to a painful death.

“In my mind, whoever wanted Willis dead should not have done it the way they did. I saw that video and deleted it. You do not do that. Why do you want to maim somebody in such a manner, for whatever reason?” questioned another family member.

Ayieko's disappearance

Ayieko was last seen at a funeral in Gem before heading to Kakamega, but never arrived at a family event where he was expected.

The vehicle of the late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya