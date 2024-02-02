Why Amos Kimunya's wife never had a personal bank account in 35-year marriage

Lucy was eulogised as a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength, whose life was a testament to the impact one individual can have on the lives of many.

Amos Kimunya and Lucy's love story brewed at the University of Nairobi in 1984, where they both took the Bachelor of Commerce course.

It was here, amidst the hustle of academic life, that their paths intertwined, blossoming into a partnership that would navigate the trials and triumphs of life together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their love story, marked by mutual respect and shared dreams, led them down the aisle, setting the stage for a life filled with purpose and passion.

The family of former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya held a church service in Nairobi to celebrate the life of his late wife, Lucy Wanjiru Muhinga on Friday, February 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Tragedy struck shortly after their honeymoon in 1988 when Lucy lost her mother.

The couple took in Lucy's youngest siblings, a move that underscored their commitment to family.

Lucy's love for dancing and playing golf, shared by mourners at her requiem mass, painted a picture of a woman who embraced life with open arms, finding joy in the simple pleasures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucy's approach to life was characterised by a profound sense of selflessness and community service.

Despite her successes, including a notable tenure at the United Nations and leadership roles such as serving as the captain of the Muthaiga Golf Club, she remained grounded, prioritising the well-being of others above her own.

The family of former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya held a church service in Nairobi to celebrate the life of his late wife, Lucy Wanjiru Muhinga on Friday, February 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Her husband shared that throughout their marriage, Lucy chose not to operate a personal bank account, opting instead for a joint account, a testament to their unwavering trust and unity.

When Kimunya became an MP in 2002 and was subsequently named a Cabinet minister by the late President Mwai Kibaki in 2003, she quit her professional career to support him, often helping him in the management of the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her generosity knew no bounds. Family vacations were opportunities to shower her loved ones with gifts, often foregoing personal luxuries in favour of bringing happiness to others. She had a knack for handbags.

One time during a trip abroad in 1991, the couple entered a shop in Rome, Italy, and during the shopping experience, the shopkeeper said they had more variety at another store in Milan. She insisted they go to Milan, but she did not like the products there, so she suggested they return to Rome.

They found the shop closed and they had to reschedule their travel plans so that they could spend a night in Rome, wait for the shop to open, buy her preferred bags, and proceed to the next destination.

Amos Kimunya and his wife late Lucy Kimunya Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond her personal life, Lucy's philanthropic spirit shone brightly. Her commitment to education saw her sponsor over 200 orphans, ensuring they received the opportunities she believed were the right of every child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her environmental advocacy was equally impressive, with her initiative to plant over 600,000 tree seedlings in Kipipiri, contributing significantly to the region's greenery and sustainability.

The establishment of Foothills School in Kipipiri in 2014, following Amos's political setback, was perhaps the pinnacle of Lucy's commitment to her community.

This endeavour reflected her deep-seated belief in the power of education to break the cycle of poverty and empower future generations.