Why family of Gervais Hakizimana, coach to Kelvin Kiptum, has rejected autopsy report

The late world marathon record holder's mentor tragically lost his life in a car accident, prompting a thorough examination to determine the cause of death.

Autopsy findings of late Kelvin Kiptum's coach confirm head injury

Dr. Macharia's autopsy report confirmed the devastating news.

“He died of an intercranial bleeding due to head injury which is consistent with head injuries. The neck and head had fractures, which are consistent with the accident report,” Dr Macharia said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The report aligned closely with the initial police assessment of the accident, indicating fractures in the neck and head consistent with the crash.

Family of Hakizimana disputes autopsy report

Despite the medical findings, Hakizimana's family expressed deep skepticism regarding the autopsy report.

They contended that the extent and nature of the injuries did not correlate with their observations of Hakizimana immediately following the tragedy.

Wreckage of the Toyota Premio that Kelvin Kiptum was driving

Sandrine, the niece of the deceased, voiced their rejection of the report, highlighting discrepancies between the findings and Hakizimana's condition as witnessed by the family.

"Considering the car that was found when we found after the accident, and the way it was crashed, we are just wondering how can someone come out of such a car without having at least wounds," she said.

Calls for investigation

In their pursuit of clarity and justice, the grieving family called upon the government to launch a thorough investigation into Hakizimana's untimely death.

They emphasized the need for a comprehensive inquiry to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Sandrine reiterated the family's demand for transparency, urging authorities to delve deeper into the events leading to Hakizimana's demise.

"We are about to leave and take the body but we are requesting the government of Kenya to do a thorough investigations because we can say that we are not satisfied with the information that we got from everything that we saw," she said.

Survivor provides account of accdient that claimed Kelvin Kiptum & his coach

Sharon Kosgei, the lone survivor of the fatal accident, provided crucial details regarding the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35

According to her statement to Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge, Kiptum, the driver at the time, lost control of the vehicle along the Eldoret-Ravine road.

Final farewell to Hakizimana

As the nation mourns the loss of a revered coach and mentor, arrangements are underway to transport Hakizimana's body to his native Rwanda for burial.