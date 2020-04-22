Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has announced a cessation of movement in and out of Mandera County for the next 21 days.

The order given on Wednesday makes Mandera the fifth County to be put on lockdown after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The Interior CS said that the decision has been necessitated by the increase in recorded local transmissions of Covid-19 across the county.

The no movement in and out of Mandera order will begin with immediate effect and go on for at least 21 days.

“Following the increase in community-based COVID-19 infections in Mandera County, the Govt has sanctioned the following; 1. That there be cessation of movement by air and road INTO and OUT OF Mandera County for an initial period of 21 days, commencing 7pm today - 22nd April, 2020,” tweeted CS Matiang’i.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru’s directive

On April 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a cessation of movement in and out Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties after several registered cases of Covid-19 in the said counties.

The no movement order by the president cut across all forms of transport including road, rail and air.

"There shall secession be on of all movement by road, rail or area in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan area, counties of Kilifi Kwale and Mombasa," said President Uhuru Kenyatta.