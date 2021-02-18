A Pulse Live spot check indicates that there may be a likely flop of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill in Mt Kenya and Ukambani counties.

The hotly debated Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 has so far garnered support in eight of the 47 counties.

This as the BBI Secretariat projected a 35-county endorsement ahead of the June referendum.

Though the Secretariat did not indicate which 12 counties seem like probable hold-outs on the popular Bill, public discourse on the matter seems to point to the Mt Kenya and Ukambani regions.

A group of 33 Machakos County Members of County Assembly (MCA) on Thursday threatened to flop the bill on account of alleged disrespect to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In a House where the total number of members is 59, the 33 would guarantee a resounding "No" to the BBI Bill.

At the Mt Kenya region, pro-President Uhuru Kenyatta politicians seem to be experiencing difficulty in convincing MCAs to endorse the Bill.

A number of unofficial consultative forums have been organized with the general feeling being that the Bill is not likely to survive in the region.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata on Thursday held on to his prior assertion that the Bill is not popular in the region indicating that youth were being misused to drum up support for it.

"BBi meetings in Muranga.Goons were hired by a public official who has milked county dry.Their brief message - fight Kangata and endorse BBI. In Maragwa, citizens with contrary opinion were arrested. These goons are my childhood friends-dont agree to be misused," he stated.