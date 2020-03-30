Nairobi residents advised against traveling upcountry as COVID-19 cases hit 50

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called on Nairobi residents to desist from traveling upcountry, in order to reduce the spread the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, the CS who announced an additional 8 cases taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 50 said that most elderly people live upcountry, and they are the most vulnerable.

He also called on those living in the countryside to avoid traveling to the city, and if they have to, they should keep the recommended social distance.

“We are encouraging those who stay in Nairobi against traveling upcountry during this period. Statistics have shown that majority of our elderly people live upcountry and are likely to get exposed as it happened in Italy by this kind of movement. Therefore, we would like to urge in the strongest term possible those who live in Nairobi, to stay in Nairobi, those living upcountry to avoid traveling to Nairobi as much as they can and when they do, to keep the social and physical distances,” said Kagwe.

In the presser, CS Kagwe announced that Nairobi County is leading with 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases followed by Kilifi which has 6 and Mombasa with 4 cases.

Kajiado, Kwale and Kitui counties each has one confirmed case.