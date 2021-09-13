Over 20 people trapped after building collapsed in Kisumu

Over 20 people are feared trapped under the rubble of the two-storey building which crumbled to the ground on Monday.

Preliminary reports indicate that several people had been rescued and rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital by Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses who spoke to reporters, the building collapsed at some minutes past 1:00 pm.

"We did not anticipate what happened. We just heard a cracking sound and then the building collapsed. We were having lunch on site and I had just left her serving my colleagues before the incident happened," a worker identified as Joseph Okeyo told journalists at the scene.

Confirming the incident, Kisumu East subcounty Police Commander James Musyimi stated that the authorities had begun investigations into the collapse.

Kinoo building collapse

The Kisumu incident comes just days after a six-storey building under construction in Kinoo was brought down after sinking.

The six-storey building started collapsing on Friday, September 3rd but stopped midway, posing danger to resident of the area.

Video coverage of the action by Pulse Live team showed an excavator trying to bring down the building by demolishing the support structure and pillars.

After more than half an hour, the building imploded into itself and the excavator operator was able to save their life by moving just seconds before the building collapsed.

It has now emerged that the building had no proper foundation and was not approved by the National Construction Authority (NCA).

Experts and Engineers who visited the site said that the building crumbled because it stood on a weak foundation.

However, according to the National Disaster Management Unit Director Dr Duncan Ochieng, the building was approved by the Kiambu County Government.

Another five-storey building collapsed in Gachie in Kiambu county, killing three and injuring another three people.

The building is said to have caved in at around 2:00 pm when the workers were putting up a slab for the sixth floor.

Days prior, a crane crashed into a building under construction in Kilimani area, killing nine people.