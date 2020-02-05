Police have narrowed down their investigations at the Kakamega Primary School on three teachers who were supposed to be on duty at the time of the incident that killed 14 pupils.

Western region Police Commander Peris Kimani said that according to the statements already recorded, there are glaring gaps in the timeline as narrated by witnesses.

She stated that investigators were pursuing the three teachers to offer information that will help fill in the missing details.

"We have already recorded a statement from the head teacher and we moving with speed to ensure other teachers record statements so that we can conclude the investigation fast," the police boss stated.

The police commander confirmed that there are still six pupils admitted in hospital with two in critical condition.

Deputy President William Ruto visited the injured pupils in hospital on Tuesday where he also gave directives from the government on how the issue will be handled.

The school's headteacher Dickson Wanyangu has already recorded a statement with the police in the ongoing investigations.