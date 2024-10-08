The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

4 special provisions for Gachagua in Parliament ahead of hearing

Amos Robi

The motion against Gachagua lists a series of accusations, including gross violations of the Constitution, criminal activities, and misconduct.

A section of the National Assembly
A section of the National Assembly
  • Deputy President Gachagua to defend himself against 11 serious allegations in the National Assembly hearing
  • Special arrangements made for Gachagua's appearance, with a VIP lounge and allocated seating within the parliament premises
  • Accusations include unlawful acquisition of assets worth over Sh5.7 billion, exceeding his monthly salary

Recommended articles

The National Assembly is set to hear the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who will defend himself against 11 serious allegations.

The hearing, which has attracted national attention, will see the Deputy President appear before the Assembly, where he will respond to accusations ranging from constitutional violations to gross misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of the office he holds, special arrangements have been made for Deputy President Gachagua ahead of the hearing.

The National Assembly has prepared a VIP lounge for his use within the parliament premises.

Though his scheduled appearance is set for 5 p.m., the lounge will be at his disposal throughout the day, allowing him to follow the proceedings live if he so chooses.

A section of the National Assembly
A section of the National Assembly A section of the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DP Gachagua reveals how impeachment motion has affected his family

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the House chambers, Gachagua has been allocated a special VIP seat next to the Speaker.

His defence team will occupy four seats beside him, while the diplomatic gallery will host his staff. Members of his family and senior staff will occupy the Speaker's gallery, adding a personal dimension to the high-stakes proceedings.

The motion to impeach Gachagua accuses him of gross violations of the Constitution, misconduct, and engagement in unlawful activities.

Central to the accusations are claims that the Deputy President has violated Article 10 of the Constitution, which underscores the national values and principles of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Gachagua is accused of violating several constitutional provisions, including Articles 147, 148, 174, 186, and 189, which relate to his duties as the President’s principal assistant.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

The impeachment motion also alleges that he unlawfully acquired assets worth over Sh5.7 billion, far exceeding his monthly salary of approximately Sh1 million.

Among the properties listed are prominent establishments such as Tree Tops Hotel, Outspan Hotel, Olive Gardens Hotel, and Vipingo Beach Resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assets are said to have been acquired through his sons, Kevin Rigathi Gachagua and Keith Ikinu Rigathi, as well as other close family members.

The motion also cites breaches of national and international laws, including the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 20 top lawyers hired by Gachagua in impeachment battle reveal their strategy

ADVERTISEMENT

After Gachagua presents his defence, the National Assembly will cast their vote on whether to proceed with the impeachment.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

List of 6 judges awarded Sh126 million after rejection by Uhuru

List of 6 judges awarded Sh126 million after rejection by Uhuru

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

Speaker Wetangula sharply criticises DP Gachagua's explosive address

Speaker Wetangula sharply criticises DP Gachagua's explosive address

4 special provisions for Gachagua in Parliament ahead of hearing

4 special provisions for Gachagua in Parliament ahead of hearing

How DP Gachagua's billionaire 'big bro' Nderitu made & spent money

How DP Gachagua's billionaire 'big bro' Nderitu made & spent money

Gachagua reveals secret details of Ruto's power-sharing deals

Gachagua reveals secret details of Ruto's power-sharing deals

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Morara Kebaso during a rally in Nairobi CBD

Morara Kebaso receives approval to register new political party

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai

Grounds on which Kericho MCAs have impeached Governor Erick Mutai

Millie Odhiambo and her husband Magugu Mabona during her book launch

Spotlight on Millie Odhiambo's rarely-seen husband present during her book launch

A section of the National Assembly

4 special provisions for Gachagua in Parliament ahead of hearing