4 special provisions for Gachagua in Parliament ahead of hearing

The National Assembly is set to hear the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who will defend himself against 11 serious allegations.

The hearing, which has attracted national attention, will see the Deputy President appear before the Assembly, where he will respond to accusations ranging from constitutional violations to gross misconduct.

Special provisions for the Deputy President

In recognition of the office he holds, special arrangements have been made for Deputy President Gachagua ahead of the hearing.

The National Assembly has prepared a VIP lounge for his use within the parliament premises.

Though his scheduled appearance is set for 5 p.m., the lounge will be at his disposal throughout the day, allowing him to follow the proceedings live if he so chooses.

A section of the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

Inside the House chambers, Gachagua has been allocated a special VIP seat next to the Speaker.

His defence team will occupy four seats beside him, while the diplomatic gallery will host his staff. Members of his family and senior staff will occupy the Speaker's gallery, adding a personal dimension to the high-stakes proceedings.

Allegations against the Deputy President

The motion to impeach Gachagua accuses him of gross violations of the Constitution, misconduct, and engagement in unlawful activities.

Central to the accusations are claims that the Deputy President has violated Article 10 of the Constitution, which underscores the national values and principles of governance.

Furthermore, Gachagua is accused of violating several constitutional provisions, including Articles 147, 148, 174, 186, and 189, which relate to his duties as the President’s principal assistant.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The impeachment motion also alleges that he unlawfully acquired assets worth over Sh5.7 billion, far exceeding his monthly salary of approximately Sh1 million.

Among the properties listed are prominent establishments such as Tree Tops Hotel, Outspan Hotel, Olive Gardens Hotel, and Vipingo Beach Resort.

The assets are said to have been acquired through his sons, Kevin Rigathi Gachagua and Keith Ikinu Rigathi, as well as other close family members.

The motion also cites breaches of national and international laws, including the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Impeachment proceedings

