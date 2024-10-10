How Gachagua can survive impeachment after 4-hour defence in Senate

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to defend himself against impeachment charges in a high-stakes Senate session on October 17, 2024.

In what could be a defining moment for his political career, Gachagua will have four hours to present his case before the Senate, a session likely to be closely watched by both his supporters and critics.

According to the Senate's schedule, Gachagua will begin his defense at 9 a.m., presenting evidence to counter the grounds for his impeachment.

The Deputy President will also call witnesses to the stand, who, according to his legal team, are crucial to saving his job. However, the identities of these witnesses remain under wraps for strategic reasons.

"We are confident in our defence and the credibility of our witnesses. This is not just about the Deputy President's fate; it’s about upholding justice," said Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who leads Gachagua’s legal team of 20 lawyers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

After Gachagua’s testimony, Senators will have an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications, followed by the closing arguments from both sides.

The voting session is expected to start by 7:30 p.m., with the decision hanging on a razor-thin margin.

On the other side, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, and former KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa are key witnesses expected to testify in support of the impeachment motion.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who moved the impeachment motion in the National Assembly, expressed confidence in their case.

"We have laid out a solid foundation for this motion. The Senate will see that the charges brought against the Deputy President are grounded in fact and merit," said Mutuse.

Should 45 Senators vote in favour of the motion, Gachagua will be removed from office, potentially losing his position and lavish retirement benefits.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

However, if he manages to secure the support of at least 23 Senators, the motion will be defeated, allowing him to retain his role.