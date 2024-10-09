Police attack TV47 journalist during Gachagua impeachment coverage [Video]

Police officers in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, attacked TV47 journalist Moige William during a live broadcast on Tuesday night, 8 October 2024.

The incident occurred as the journalist covered the reaction of residents following the National Assembly's decision to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to reports, the altercation unfolded after 10 p.m., with the police confiscating the journalist's equipment and that of his colleague, despite their attempts to continue with their work.

Journalist's equipment confiscated

Moige William, alongside his crew, were on location in Karatina when police intervened during their live coverage.

George Maringa, Moige's colleague took to social media to express his outrage, condemning the police actions.

"Journalist Moige William of TV47 and his colleague were attacked on LIVE TV, his coverage disrupted, and equipment confiscated in Karatina. This was moments after Parliament voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Very unfortunate!" he wrote.

Despite the journalists' efforts to explain they were conducting live coverage, the officers, some of whom were dressed in civilian clothes, demanded that they vacate the area.

Residents protest Gachagua's impeachment

Following the parliamentary vote to impeach Gachagua, residents of Karatina, Nyeri, took to the streets in protest, expressing their displeasure at the decision.

TV47 journalist Moige William Pulse Live Kenya

Demonstrators, who lit bonfires along the roads, claimed that Members of Parliament had made an error by voting to oust the Deputy President.

Police swiftly responded to the protests, dispersing the crowds and enforcing order.

Gachagua's fate lies with the Senate

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly had voted overwhelmingly in favour of impeaching Gachagua, with 281 MPs backing the motion.

Gachagua had appeared before the House to defend himself against 11 allegations but failed to garner enough support, as 44 MPs voted against the motion, and one abstained.

The Deputy President's fate now lies in the hands of the Senate, which is expected to debate the impeachment within seven days of receiving communication from the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya