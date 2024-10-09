The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police attack TV47 journalist during Gachagua impeachment coverage [Video]

Amos Robi

Police officers in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, attacked TV47 journalist Moige William during a live broadcast

TV47 journalist Moige William during the coverage of Gachagua's impeachment
TV47 journalist Moige William during the coverage of Gachagua's impeachment
  • The incident occurred while the journalist covered residents' reaction to the National Assembly's decision to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
  • George Maringa, Moige's colleague, condemned the police actions and expressed outrage on social media
  • The fate of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now rests with the Senate, which will debate the impeachment within seven days

Recommended articles

Police officers in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, attacked TV47 journalist Moige William during a live broadcast on Tuesday night, 8 October 2024.

The incident occurred as the journalist covered the reaction of residents following the National Assembly's decision to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to reports, the altercation unfolded after 10 p.m., with the police confiscating the journalist's equipment and that of his colleague, despite their attempts to continue with their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moige William, alongside his crew, were on location in Karatina when police intervened during their live coverage.

READ: Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

George Maringa, Moige's colleague took to social media to express his outrage, condemning the police actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Journalist Moige William of TV47 and his colleague were attacked on LIVE TV, his coverage disrupted, and equipment confiscated in Karatina. This was moments after Parliament voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Very unfortunate!" he wrote.

Despite the journalists' efforts to explain they were conducting live coverage, the officers, some of whom were dressed in civilian clothes, demanded that they vacate the area.

Following the parliamentary vote to impeach Gachagua, residents of Karatina, Nyeri, took to the streets in protest, expressing their displeasure at the decision.

TV47 journalist Moige William
TV47 journalist Moige William TV47 journalist Moige William Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How DP Gachagua's billionaire 'big bro' Nderitu made & spent money

Demonstrators, who lit bonfires along the roads, claimed that Members of Parliament had made an error by voting to oust the Deputy President.

Police swiftly responded to the protests, dispersing the crowds and enforcing order.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly had voted overwhelmingly in favour of impeaching Gachagua, with 281 MPs backing the motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua had appeared before the House to defend himself against 11 allegations but failed to garner enough support, as 44 MPs voted against the motion, and one abstained.

The Deputy President's fate now lies in the hands of the Senate, which is expected to debate the impeachment within seven days of receiving communication from the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

The Senate’s decision will be critical in determining whether Gachagua remains in office or is removed from his position as the second-in-command of the country.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Morara Kebaso cites 2 reasons he is taking brief hiatus from active politics

Morara Kebaso cites 2 reasons he is taking brief hiatus from active politics

Senate sets dates for DP Gachagua’s impeachment showdown

Senate sets dates for DP Gachagua’s impeachment showdown

Police attack TV47 journalist during Gachagua impeachment coverage [Video]

Police attack TV47 journalist during Gachagua impeachment coverage [Video]

How MPs voted on the impeachment of DP Gachagua [List]

How MPs voted on the impeachment of DP Gachagua [List]

NTSA answers 5 vital questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

NTSA answers 5 vital questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security

President William Ruto during the opening of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo on October 2, 2024,

Ruto announces Digital Nomad Work Permit for remote workers

President William Ruto

Ruto reacts to controversial bill on extending presidential term limit

Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu

Maj Gen Aphaxard Kiugu exits KDF after 36-year career, 3 presidential awards