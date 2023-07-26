The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Miriam Mwende

Ruto's late-night invitation to Raila for talks to end Maandamano has received vast reactions from Kenyans, including a grammar check from Willice "the word master" Ochieng'

President William Ruto and Azimio coalition party leader Raila Odinga
President William Ruto and Azimio coalition party leader Raila Odinga

On Tuesday evening, President William Ruto posted an invitation to talks directed at Azimio leader Raila Odinga who is leading weekly citizen protests (Maandamano) against the current regime.

President Ruto's invitation came shortly after the former Prime Minister had addressed the International Press Association of East Africa (IPAEA), revealing for the first time that international dignitaries and diplomats have attempted to mediate talks between them unsuccessfully.

The president's invite read: "My friend @RailaOdinga, am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. Am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience. WsR."

UPDATE: Azimio replaces street demos with special parades for Wednesday

At the IPAEA address, Raila mentioned that Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu is among those who have tried to act as a mediator between the government and the Opposition.

"The President of Tanzania came here two weeks ago at the invitation of President Ruto to mediate and she was kept waiting. She spent two nights here [in Nairobi] and it was all in vain. Other people have tried, but he is the one who is resisting so basically knows what he wants," Raila noted.

READ: Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders

In April, attempts to hold talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza were unfruitful.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, in a statement to newsrooms, would later announce that the Azimio side had ruled out further talks on grounds that Kenya Kwanza exhibited "bad faith".

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing a crowd at Nairobi's Kamukunji Grounds on July 7, 2023 when he unveiled the Opposition's Digital Citizens Signature Initiative
Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing a crowd at Nairobi's Kamukunji Grounds on July 7, 2023 when he unveiled the Opposition's Digital Citizens Signature Initiative

President Ruto's invitation to a one-on-one with Raila breathes new life into the abandoned dialogue route.

Many Kenyans have seen it as a political gesture, expressing cynicism about the possible outcomes.

President Ruto's tweet also caught the attention of Willice "the word master" Ochieng', an English enthusiast who became popular from a segment hosted by Betty Kyallo on KTN's Friday bulletins.

Willice took his time to highlight and explain a grammatical mistake in the president's tweet, posting: "Great spirit there, Your Excellency. Just for learning... AM is not used at the beginning of a declarative sentence."

Willice The Word Master corrects President William Ruto's grammatical error on a tweet
Willice The Word Master corrects President William Ruto's grammatical error on a tweet
Miriam Mwende

