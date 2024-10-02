The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Grounds on which Kericho MCAs have impeached Governor Erick Mutai

Amos Robi

Governor Mutai had recently made a public appeal for forgiveness from the ward representatives, acknowledging what he referred to as his mistakes.

  • 31 ward representatives voted in favor of Mutai's removal
  • Impeachment motion outlines allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and creating a hostile work environment
  • Governor Mutai will face the Senate for the review of charges brought against him

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai faces an uncertain political future following his impeachment by the County Assembly on Wednesday, October 1, 2024.

A total of 31 ward representatives voted in favour of his removal, citing accusations of sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and defiance of the law.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony on September 24, 2024, outlined multiple allegations against the first-term governor.

Mutai, who has been under mounting pressure to step down, now faces the Senate, which will review the charges brought against him.

One of the most serious charges against Governor Mutai involves allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the impeachment motion, several female employees accused the Governor of inappropriate and abusive behaviour, with one woman coming forward to recount her harrowing experiences.

Governor Mutai had recently made a public appeal for forgiveness from the ward representatives, acknowledging what he referred to as his 'mistakes.'

However, the County Assembly found his plea insufficient to address the gravity of the accusations.

Beyond the sexual misconduct allegations, Governor Mutai is also accused of abusing his power.

The motion details an incident in which Mutai allegedly led a mob to seize private property on his second day in office. The land, located in Kericho town and owned by Joseph Kiplangat Kogo, was reportedly taken without legal consent.

Governor Mutai is said to have ordered the demolition of the property’s fence and designated the parcel as an illegal dumpsite, violating a court order issued by the Environment and Land Court in Kericho.

Governor Mutai’s tenure is also marred by accusations of creating a hostile work environment within the county.

Staff members, particularly those with opposing political views, have accused the governor of intimidation, harassment, and even molestation.

With Governor Mutai’s impeachment now passed by the County Assembly, the matter moves to the Senate, which will review the charges and make the final decision regarding his removal from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

