Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

Navigating this period with purpose and confidence requires thoughtful decision-making, where each choice has the potential to shape not only the present but also the years that follow.

In this critical juncture, the wisdom of navigating decisions with purpose and empowerment becomes paramount.

However, women in this age bracket often aspire to pursue different social paths, including politics, which has largely been dominated by men.

For many women in their 20s, the decision to enter politics is driven by a deep-seated desire to serve their communities and contribute to positive change.

The awareness of societal issues, coupled with a passion for advocacy, propels these young trailblazers into the political arena.

Young women in politics, however, often face unique challenges. Gender stereotypes, ageism, and the preconceived notions of an entrenched political system can create formidable barriers.

Political parties in Kenya are also a challenge as there are systems that may be hard to penetrate and climb to the top.

Politician Justina Wamae however believes there is a way women looking to join the political arena can hack their way up.

Wamae advises women looking to join political parties to opt for smaller and growing political parties where they can grow and make their contributions felt.

Wamae says the big political parties are already 'owned,' and it would be hard to have your contribution felt in any way.

"If they (women in their 20s) plan to join politics, they should join a small party and grow through the ranks; it's easier to be recognized, and efforts appreciated there... hizi vyama kubwa zina wenyewe," Wamae wrote in response to a post by Pulse Kenya on Facebook.