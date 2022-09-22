Justina Wamae's message after resigning from Roots Party

Wamae in a letter dated September 21, 2022, tendered her resignation to the Secretary General of the Party and the Registrar of Political Parties.

Wamae said the conclusion of the electoral process rendered the relationship between her and the party over.

“My role as Roots party of Kenya Presidential running mate lapsed with the declaration of H.E President William Ruto and H.E Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the 16th of August 2022 and subsequent upholding of the election by the supreme court of Kenya on 5th September 2022,” Wamae said in her statement.

Ann Nderitu the Registrar of Political Parties in a letter to Wamae also acknowledged the resignation.

“According to the records held by this office as of 22nd September 2022, Justina Wamae is not a member of any political party,” Nderitu said in her statement.

The full break of ties with the Roots Party seems to have come as a relief for Wamae whose relationship with her former Party leader had hit rock bottom.

The party expressed displeasure at Wamae’s utterances on various media houses as well as social media, where she acknowledged the election of President William Ruto.

The utterances prompted the party to call Justina for a disciplinary meeting, accusing her of going against the party manifesto and making negative comments leading to ridicule.

“Take notice that we have instructions from the party leader to demand, which we hereby do, that you cease and desist from speaking, uttering, or purporting to speak on behalf of the Roots Party of Kenya,” Wajackoyah said.

In a tweet after the confirmation of her resignation, Wamae said a party was not to be funded if it had no elected members.

"A party is not entitled to funding if they do not have eelcted members. The hostility besides project was that mizizi will benefit from the fund. I have voluntarily resigned they can now eat hot air," Wamae said

Wamae expresses readiness to work with Kenya Kwanza

Wamae leaves the Roots party after also revealing she is willing to work under President William Ruto’s government.

