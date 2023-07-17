Winnie Odinga laughs off Huddah's take on Raila's anti-gov't protests

In a series of Instagram stories, Winnie playfully referred to Huddah as 'Kenya's top political analyst' and couldn't help but laugh at her statements.

Huddah had criticized Raila Odinga's call for protests, suggesting that the opposition leader's motives were self-serving.

She questioned his authenticity, stating that if Raila were truly fighting for the betterment of Kenya, the entire country would be rallying behind him.

"I'm all for the riots if its for change but because I hate how Raila Odinga doesnt know how to put his agendas, I can't be on the streets.

"The man is not fighting for us, he is fighting for his share on the table and just destroying the country," Huddah wrote.

Huddah expressed her disapproval of Raila's agenda, implying that she would not be participating in the protests.

"If Raila was really fighting for this country and the betterment of Kenya and not his retirement, the entire country would on the streets but we know him as a riot master, failed coup planner, killer and destroyer since we came outta the womb," she added,

However, Winnie Odinga was quick to dismiss Huddah's remarks, finding humour in what she referred to as 'another banger' by the socialite.

Winnie playfully brushed off the criticism, clearly unfazed by Huddah's assessment of the situation.

"Kenya's top political analyst with another banger. Nimecheka machozi yote," Winnie wrote.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga speaking at Toi Market on June 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The opposition leader has announced plans for back-to-back protests from Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, July 21.

His call for protests comes as a response to what he says is a lack of sincerity by the Kenya Kwanza government to keep its promise to lower the cost of living.