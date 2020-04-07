President Uhuru Kenyatta condemned the actions of Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who exposed Kenyans to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday, Uhuru said he hopes Mr Saburi serves at least 10 years in prison for his actions.

The President further disclosed that he initiated the arrest of the Kilifi Deputy Governor who was nabbed by DCI officers after being discharged from hospital.

Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi when he was arraigned in court, to spend 3 more days in police custody

Mr Saburi was picked on Friday from Coast General Hospital by the team which was led by the regional DCI boss, Washington Njiru.

DPP wants Saburi held at Manyani Maximum Security Prison

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wants Saburi held at Manyani Maximum Security Prison to enable police complete investigations.

Manyani is the fifth largest maximum prison in the country, and is located in the harsh wilderness of Tsavo in Taita Taveta County.

Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi to spend 3 more nights in police custody

According to the investigating officer residents of Kilifi County are angered by the DG's actions hence they may want to harm him.

His lawyer, however, argued that there is no evidence to show that Mr Saburi was to self quarantine upon arrival from Germany.