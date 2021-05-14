Uhuru's promise as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Fitr

In a message from State House, the President lauded the Muslim faithfuls for a successful month of Ramadhan and their good works during observance of the fasting period.

Recognizing the impact of Covid-19 restrictions to the celebration of religious events, the president made a commitment to ensuring normalcy is restored.

"The global pandemic has forced changes to how we mark Iftar and the Hajj. My assurance is that my government is making every effort to restore our normal routines through medical research and policy interventions," the President promised.

Pulse Live Kenya

High Court ruling on BBI

The President and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are both yet to react to the High Court ruling on their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.