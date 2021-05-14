RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru's promise as Muslims mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Happy Eid!

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Muslim faithfuls at Jamia Mosque in historic maiden visit by a sitting president (PSCU)
President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Muslim faithfuls at Jamia Mosque in historic maiden visit by a sitting president (PSCU)

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday conveyed his Eid wishes to the Muslim community in Kenya.

In a message from State House, the President lauded the Muslim faithfuls for a successful month of Ramadhan and their good works during observance of the fasting period.

Recognizing the impact of Covid-19 restrictions to the celebration of religious events, the president made a commitment to ensuring normalcy is restored.

"The global pandemic has forced changes to how we mark Iftar and the Hajj. My assurance is that my government is making every effort to restore our normal routines through medical research and policy interventions," the President promised.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's message during 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
President Uhuru Kenyatta's message during 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

High Court ruling on BBI

The President and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are both yet to react to the High Court ruling on their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

A five-judge bench declared the initiative unconstitutional, noting that a popular initiative should not be initiated by the government, rather by the people.

