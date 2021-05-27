Raila missing as DP Ruto attends National Prayer breakfast alongside Uhuru [Photos]

President Kenyatta was received at the venue by Deputy President William Ruto, who has been conspicuously missing from several state functions.

The President was also welcomed to Parliament by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka as well as NA Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was present during the National Day of Prayer held on March 21, 2020 and the 17th Annual Prayer Breakfast held on June 2, 2019 missed the Thursday event.

The ODM party leader had on Wednesday hosted a meeting with party leaders at Chungwa House which is located in Nairobi's Lavington Estate.

His handlers, however, did not disclose why the handshake partner had missed the event.

