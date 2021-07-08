Raila discloses messages Kenyans have been sending him on social media

In an interview with Radio Citizen, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader noted that his recent remarks in public have caused his followers and concerned citizens to be worried about his safety.

He disclosed that Kenyans have asked him to tone down on his utterances on corruption in government over concerns for his safety.

The special AU envoy also clarified that his outspoken stance on corruption is in no way part of his campaign agenda for his 2022 presidential bid.

"This is in no way the agenda for my 2022 political bid, I'm just saying that corruption has become too rampant in out nation and it needs to stop because it is the sole reason why development projects in Kenya are stalling. And it is so bad that leaders are even afraid to blow the whistle on corruption.

"Since I spoke in Mombasa, I've received so many calls and even more messages on social media with people telling me to be very cautious about what I say concerning corruption. They have told me that I'm offending a lot of corrupt individuals in the republic and that some are even now fearful of me saying that I will sell them out and they will be jailed because they think I'm in government. Others have sent emissaries to ask me to slow down and quit the talks on corruption," Mr Odinga revealed.

The three-time presidential candidate, however, insisted that he would not pipe down on the matter.

"I cannot keep quiet because that is not the Kenya I want. But if they have decided that they would rather have the rampant corruption then I will be glad to sit at home and let them run the country to ruin. I don't have to be a leader. But what remains true is that Kenya will not move forward with this level of theft and corruption in government, whether it is embezzlement, extortion, bribery or fraud, all of it is great abuse of public funds.

"Corruption is a global issue but the difference is only on what action is taken against the culprits," Mr Odinga stated.

Raila versus Ruto

The ODM party leader was on Thursday invited to join Deputy President William Ruto's Hustler Nation movement.

The nation's second-in-command extended an invitation to Mr Odinga and his NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi in a video clip posted on the DP's social media platforms.

The DP captioned the video clip with a welcome message to both leaders pointing out, "The conversation has changed".