DP Ruto welcomes Raila to Hustler Nation in short video clip

In a brief clip posted by the nation's second-in-command, the DP suggested that he, the former PM and former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi shared a similar political philosophy - the bottom-up approach.

In the video clip, the DP melded footage from two past public addresses by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader.

Both national leaders were speaking on the importance of small businesses and empowering Kenyans to conduct profitable businesses.

Odinga stated: "We need to have an enabling environment that promotes business. I refuse to believe that our people are lazy or that they cannot do it, our people only lack opportunities. They lack the support that is required and we must start at the level of SMEs because that is the backbone of an economy."

Speaking on the recent rise in the price of LPG, his NASA co-principal added: "The reason why more women are making less trips to their hairdressers and even some have opted to shave their hair is because the cost of living has shot up. And as if that's not enough, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani has followed you into the kitchen and increased the price of cooking gas."

Join the Hustler Movement - DP Ruto to Raila, Mudavadi

The DP captioned the video clip with a welcome message to both leaders pointing out, "The conversation has changed".

"Gentlemen, welcome to the Hustler nation-led economy conversation that's people-centred. Jobs/enterprise/hustle focused empowerment. Leave the leaders-centred constitution change to create positions, share power/meagre resources among elite. KARIBUNI," the DP posted.

Corruption versus Dynasties

The invitation from DP Ruto comes in the wake of a heated exchange of words between the former PM and President Uhuru Kenyatta's deputy.

Mr Odinga has been calling out the DP over large donations made to churches, boda boda operators and women's groups while the DP has been accusing the ODM party leader of derailing the Jubilee administration's second term.

In a radio interview on Thursday morning, Odinga echoed his assertions, insinuating that the DP begun stealing from public coffers when he served as the Agriculture Minister.

"DP Ruto says that he helped me become Prime Minister. He also claims to have helped former President Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta. When we went for the 2007 General Election I won, Mudavadi was second and he came in third. I picked him for Agriculture Minister and he decided to serve his own interests," Mr Odinga stated.

He added: "Corruption has gotten out of hand and it is destroying our economy. I feel like this is what we should be talking about right now because it is a total lack of respect to the taxpayers, if some people don't want me to talk about it then that is nonsense. We must stop the embezzlement of public funds."