Raila launches fresh attack on DP Ruto, likens him to a "Fisi"

Without mentioning him by name, former PM Odinga used a fable to demonstrate his claim that the DP might be one of the corrupt leaders in government.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader asked his listeners to interrogate the source of "free" funds being donated by political leaders to women and the youth.

The special African Union (AU) envoy suggested that the funds are proceeds of corruption.

He claimed that the political leaders have been stealing from public coffers and giving the money as the supposed donations during empowerment forums.

"You hear someone chest-thumping about what they have done, that we have built this and that. As him where he took the extra money? He wants to do harambees for women groups and youth groups with cash stuffed in sacks. He goes to church. Then they say he respects God. But he is coming with your money... He is buying you with stolen money.

"Where does he get the millions from? No one questions where this money is from. These are thieves who should be in Shimo la Tewa but they are touring all over Kenya in helicopters... when we get in government we will jail all these people," ODM PL Odinga stated, implying that he will be going for the Presidency in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

In his analogy, former PM Odinga narrated a fable in which a farmer noticed that a sheep or two would disappear from his fold daily until he noticed that a "fisi" (hyena) was eating his sheep.

According to Raila's story, the farmer took action and curtailed the efforts of the hyena with a secure gate to the sheep pen.

The hyena would, however, seek advice from a witchdoctor who advised the hyena to bleat like sheep promising that the act would give him access to the bolstered pen.

Raila noted that the advice worked and the hyena ate all of the sheep. He used the story as a cautionary tale for his listeners and those who have accepted monetary donations from the leaders he deemed corrupt.

"These are the hyenas that you see that come here in sheep's clothing they claim they want to fundraise for women groups," he stated.

Raila accuses DP Ruto of stealing SGR funds

Further building on the corruption allegations, the ODM party leader claimed that the Jubilee administration had inflated costs by over Sh160 billion.

Raila claimed that he and others had budgeted Sh270 billion for the project, stating that the present government raised the cost to Sh464.4 billion.

In similar remarks made recently, Mr Odinga had labeled DP Ruto as "devilish" over the same matter of corruption.

"The biggest problem in our country is corruption. Some people have embezzled public funds and hidden them away as their own so now what they do is ask you to invite them to speak to women's groups, youth groups then he gives Sh1 million and they clap for him. He is also giving away school buses left, right and centre. He also goes to various churches giving millions.

"All these giveaways are dished out between Thursday and Sunday. At the end of the month this person has given away over Sh100 million and you'd like to tell me those are the fruits of hard work and generosity? That's a thief! He has stolen from you and he is bringing you what he has stolen so that you clap for him," Mr Odinga insisted.