Rugby fraternity; political leaders mourn Former Kenya Sevens Coach, Benjamin Ayimba

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Our heartfelt condolences to Coach Ayimba's family.

Condolence messages are still trickling in for fallen Rugby legend, Coach Benjamin Ayimba.

The Former Kenya Sevens Head Coach passed away on Friday night after a battle with Cerebral Malaria.

The former coach was diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria, late 2020 and in recent days, his condition was said to be deteriorating rapidly.

In April, Mr. Ayimba’s family had sent out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help settle his hospital bill, with over 5.5 million being raised.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent in a 1million donation to help offset the accruing hospital bill that was at Sh2 million at the time.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former players and the entire rugby community.

