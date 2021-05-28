Sh100M Beef that caused a fall out between Atwoli and Ahmednasir

The two have constantly been at loggerheads since early 2020 with each hitting back whenever attacked by the other.

So how did this recent one start?

The Nairobi County Government on Thursday, May 27th named a road after Cotu Secretary General, Francis Atwoli. The road, located in Kileleshwa, was formerly called Dik Dik Road.

Lawyer Ahmednasir ‘Grand Mullah’ termed the move as a total disgrace claiming that the COTU boss is arrogant to the poor.

In a past interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Atwoli claimed that the lawyer was a highly corrupt individual and their feud started when he was a board member at National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

The COTU boss says he denied Ahmednasir Sh100 Million and opted to give him Sh50M out of ‘sympathy’ because the lawyer had not properly done his job.

In his statement, Atwoli says he would have given the lawyer Sh. 25 Million because that was his work’s worth.

“Majority of the problems Kenya is facing is because of lawyers like @ahmednasirlaw who midwife corruption and impunity. My troubles with Ahmednasir began when I stopped him from accessing an illegal pay at NBK. I will always defend workers. I can't do deals with swindlers” said Atwoli in a tweet.

Atwoli retorted; saying the lawyer was being vindictive.