KTN News Anchor and Special Features Editor Sharon Momanyi has taken the internet by storm, after sharing exquisite photos of her all grown baby bump.

The mother to be accompanied the photos with a thanks giving prayer to God for allowing her to experience perfect love and joy.

She also prayed for good health and a safe delivery as she nears the delivery of her first child.

KTN's Sharon Momanyi.

“A prayer of thanksgiving. That God, the universe, has allowed a person as imperfect as I, to experience and live this moment of perfect love and pure joy. I am incredibly humbled.

A prayer for good health and safe delivery... for all of us women going through this journey during a pandemic and with varying degrees of access to good health care. I don’t know if you're as anxious as I am, by faith it will be well!

A prayer for anyone who may be trying, or waiting for the best time, or the right partner, circumstances or whatever. May it be, just as you wish it to be,” wrote Ms Momanyi.

The photos come a few days after she was treated to an exquisite baby shower attended by her close friends and family members.

Photos

