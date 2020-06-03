Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has finally assented to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 bringing to an end weeks of stalemate.

In a statement, Sonko said that the Bill which was passed by the County Assembly allocated Sh3.5 Billion to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for recurrent and development expenditures.

“I have today assented to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020. The Bill was passed yesterday by the County Assembly, and brings to an end the stand off that we witness in April. In the current budget, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services has been allocated 2.25 billion shillings for recurrent expenditure, and 1.25 billion shillings for development expenditure for the period ending on June 30, 2020,”said Sonko.

The Nairobi City Governor in the statement pointed out that due process and the constitution must be followed in the deal that saw him transfer powers to the NMS.

Sonko finally assents to County Supplementary Appropriation Bill after weeks of stalemate

“However article 187 MUST be complied with going forward.187 states as follows: (1) A function or power of government at one level may be transferred to a government at the other level by agreement between the governments if-- (a) the function or power would be more effectively performed or exercised by the receiving government; and (b) the transfer of the function or power is not prohibited by the legislation under which it is to be performed or exercised. (2) If a function or power is transferred from a government at one level to a government at the other level-- (a) arrangements shall be put in place to ensure that the resources necessary for the performance of the function or exercise of the power are transferred; and (b) constitutional responsibility for the performance of the function or exercise of the power shall remain with the government to which it is assigned by the Fourth Schedule,” said Sonko.

Read Also: I'm going to court - Sonko disowns transfer of functions as he spills the beans on events at State House

In April, Governor Mike Sonko refused to assent the Nairobi County’s Sh15 billion budget, denying the Nairobi Metropolitan Services funds needed for city operations.

He also declined to make available crucial documents and information relating to the four transferred functions to the National Treasury for review to facilitate the takeover.