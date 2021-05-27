Speaker Muturi responds to Mt Kenya Governors in battle to succeed Uhuru

In a statement released on Wednesday evening May 26, Muturi welcomed the move to commence discussions on who will be taking the mantle from President Uhuru Kenyatta after he retires in 2022.

The politicians who met at Sarova Panafric Hotel among them governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang'a) and William Kabogo (former Kiambu Governor) noted that it was important to unite residents of Mt Kenya so that they could lobby for their interests in the run up to the next general elections.

“It is fortuitous that the Mt Kenya governors and the leaders who spoke today have echoed my calls for the conversation of uniting our region, and the country,” Muturi’s statement read.

“Ultimately, this is the beginning of an important national conversation that begins in our respective homes and is consequently extended to the national level. In the end, it is about a united Nation; and we can only get there if we genuinely talk with each other, as one people from one Nation,” he added.

Muturi’s coronation has triggered debate on the political future of the Mt Kenya region, which is divided along party lines and personal interests.

Though the some governors are against Muturi’s coronation county bosses from Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties have thrown their weight behind the National Assembly speaker.

Ruto’s stake in Mt Kenya

Across the divide on Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, politicians from the Mt Kenya region are also scheming to consolidate votes for the DP’s presidential bid.

MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Ndindi Nyoro (Kihari) Alice Wahome (Kandara), Senator Susan Kihika and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici have been having meetings to strategize on how to lobby Mt Kenya interests to Ruto.

The MPs now want Ruto to share the plans he has for the region's economic development. The leaders claimed that the region's economic standing had been eroded and brought to its knees in the past five terms.

Further, the MPs demanded top political seats should the Ruto camp form the next government. Among the positions floated include the Deputy President slot, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister slots - should the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sail through, and other strategic positions.