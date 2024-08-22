Why Bahrain has been banned from poaching athletes from Kenya & other countries

The World Athletics Council has imposed a decisive ban on Bahrain from recruiting athletes until 2027.

The ban, announced on Thursday, August 22, stems from a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board.

The investigation uncovered historical violations of World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules by the Bahrain Athletics Association (BAA).

As a result, Bahrain has been prohibited from applying for any transfers of allegiance or recruiting foreign athletes for the next four years.

This move is seen as a direct response to Bahrain's controversial practice of "buying" athletic talent from poorer nations.

The ruling effectively halts Bahrain’s strategy of naturalising athletes—a practice that has seen numerous Kenyan athletes competing under the Bahraini flag.

Winfred Yavi became the first athlete representing Bahrain to win the 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championship in 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

A shift towards developing local talent

In addition to the ban, Bahrain has committed to establishing and funding a talent academy aimed at nurturing local talent.

This initiative is part of the country’s effort to reform its athletics programme and reduce its previous reliance on foreign athletes.

The World Athletics Council's decision also imposes restrictions on Bahrain’s participation in major international events.

The nation will be limited to sending only 10 athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

Furthermore, Bahrain will not participate in any other World Athletics Series events for 12 months, starting June 2024.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya has long been a powerhouse in long-distance running, attracting athletes from around the world to its high-altitude training camps.

However, Bahrain’s approach has been notably different, using financial incentives and educational opportunities to entice Kenyan athletes to switch their allegiance.

