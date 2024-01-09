Proud moment as Victor Wanyama's 7 'children' excel in KCSE exams

The foundation's candidates showcased outstanding academic achievements, earning direct entry into university.

Among the seven students, three secured impressive B plain grades, while one student each achieved a B plus, B plain and C plus. Additionally, a student attained a remarkable A minus, showcasing the diversity of excellence within the foundation.

The CF Montréal midfielder expressed his pride and congratulations to the students, emphasising their hard work and dedication.

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my little heroes and heroines from The Victor Wanyama Foundation @victorwanyamaf who sat for their KCSE last year. Your hard work and zeal didn’t go unrecognized. You have done me proud!" shared Wanyama.

Wanyama's commitment to education through his foundation has significantly impacted the lives of these students.

Beyond football, he is actively contributing to nurturing talents and ensuring access to quality education for underprivileged children.

Jalang'o celebrates student he sponsored to Kanga High School

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour also celebrated the academic success of a student he sponsored to Kanga High School.

Levis Otieno Rabah gained attention in 2020 for arriving at school with just two bars of soap.

Otieno's went viral and attracted numerous sponsors among them the Lang'ata lawmaker who paid his school fees in full for the four years.

The amount raised exceeded the required fees and was even distributed to other needy students. Otieno scored a B plus in the national examination.

"4 years ago Levis walked into Kanga High school with nothing but a soap! We gathered together and collected money and school items for Levis! Thank you soo much everyone who participated in this noble journey! Today Levis made all of us proud!" expressed Jalang'o.