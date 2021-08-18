Tanga Tanga reacts as Uhuru's 2nd meeting with OKA is announced

The date of the meeting has remained obscure as some sources indicate the meeting will be held next week and some others claim it will be held sooner.

The meeting comes soon after the first meeting where the President met with the OKA leaders together with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

Tanga Tanga general Caleb Kositany reacted to the news of the second meeting claiming that the team had been startled.

The Soy MP further downplayed the impending meeting, redacting it to an entertainment show which required snacks to watch.

"Some [popcorn emoji] please, desperate times call for desperate measures," Kositany reacted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jubilee in talks with ODM

During the first meeting, President Kenyatta urged the Opposition leaders to put up a united front for a better chance at beating Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

The meeting was held at the Mombasa County State Lodge with State House later terming it as a consultative meeting between the leaders.

"His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of political party leaders to discuss several subjects touching on the State of the Kenyan Nation," a brief from State House read.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, the Jubilee party announced that it had entered pre-election talks with ODM.

"It is noteworthy that in the last four years, while ODM has carried its mandate as official Opposition party in both Senate and the National Assemble, the Party has remained a reliable ally to Jubilee Party in the passage of all critical bills that are important for the governance of our country," the statement by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju read in part.

The move could present challenges given that former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi have vowed not to work with ODM again due to "broken trust".