President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that those who escaped from the Kenya Medical Training college mandatory quarantine facility will all be arrested and taken back into quarantine until they complete the required period.

Speaking on Wednesday, President Kenyatta said that they know who those who escaped are, and government will find them and take them back.

He pointed out that these are the people who want to bring problems to innocent and law abiding Kenyans.

“Lakini tuko na group ingine ya wale wanashikwa bila kutii sheria. Umeshikwa kwa sababu ulikuwa unafaa kufanya self-quarantine lakini umekataa, ukashikwa ukirandaranda huko nje. Kwa nini wewe uwe mzigo kwa Mkenya ambaye anatii sheria huko nje? Hata wale tuliona wakitoroka tutawapata na watarudi, na wataendelea mpaka watamaliza kipindi chao cha quarantine. So, mtu asione ametoroka ameshinda. Tunakujua na tutakupata na utarudi palepale,” said the President.

Uhuru announces way forward for 50 people who escaped from KMTC quarantine facility

The Head of State noted that were it not for Kenyans who have been arrested for not abiding by set regulations that seek to contain the spread of Covid-19, the quarantine facilities would have very few people left by now.

“Kuna wale ambao wamewekwa quarantine kwa sababu walitoka nje na kwa sasa tungekuwa na watu wachache sana quarantine kwa sababu ile group ambayo sisi tulikuwa tunategemea kulinda ni wale ambao walikuwa wametoka nje. Wale wenye uwezo walikuwa wameenda hoteli ambazo walitaka na wenye hawakuwa na uwezo tuliwapea mahali amabapo walikuwa wanakaa bila malipo,” added President Uhuru Kenyatta.

