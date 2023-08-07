The sports category has moved to a new website.

African Presidents who employed their children in their offices

Fabian Simiyu

These presidents have woven family bonds into the fabric of governance by appointing their own children to key positions within their administrations.

From left: Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Ali Bongo of Gabon & Paul Kagame of Rwanda
From left: Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Ali Bongo of Gabon & Paul Kagame of Rwanda

In a tapestry of African leadership, a recurring theme emerges as leaders assume the mantle of power, the involvement of their own kin in the corridors of authority.

The phenomenon of family members assuming pivotal roles within a government has sparked debates worldwide, with opinions ranging from accusations of nepotism to arguments in favour of trust.

This practice, seen in various corners of the continent, raises questions about the fine line between personal loyalty and ethical governance.

In this context, let's explore four instances where sitting presidents appointed their own children to positions of influence within their administrations, shedding light on the complexities and controversies inherent in these appointments.

In the year 2019, President Bongo made a notable decision by appointing his eldest son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, to the role of Coordinator of Presidential Affairs.

The position was newly created with the president's son as its first office holder and this move generated widespread public discussion and debate.

Noureddin Bongo Valentin (left) and his father President Ali Bongo
Noureddin Bongo Valentin (left) and his father President Ali Bongo Pulse Live Kenya
Critics expressed concerns about potential favouritism and the implications for transparency in government.

They questioned whether such an appointment might compromise the principles of fair competition and merit-based selection for crucial roles within the administration.

In 2021, an interesting dynamic emerged in the realm of Malawian politics when President Lazarus Chakwera made the decision to appoint his daughter, Violet Chakwera, to a key position within the office of the president.

Violet Chakwera and President Lazarus Chakwera
Violet Chakwera and President Lazarus Chakwera Pulse Live Kenya

As she assumed the role of Personal Assistant to the President, her father, questions arose about the intricate balance between family connections and public service.

This appointment undoubtedly invited various perspectives and discussions.

The year 2023 has seen President Paul Kagame's family take on new roles within Rwanda's power structure.

Notably, President Kagame's son, Ian Kagame enlisted in the Rwanda Defense Force for patriotic reasons and a desire to serve his country in November 2022.

Three months into his military journey, he took on the significant responsibility of protecting his father as a member of the Presidential Guard.

From left: Ange Kagame, President Paul Kagame and Ian Kagame
From left: Ange Kagame, President Paul Kagame and Ian Kagame Pulse Live Kenya

On August 2, 2023, President Kagame appointed his daughter, Ange Kagame, to a pivotal position within the Office of the President.

Taking on the role of Deputy Executive Director for the Strategy and Policy Council, Ange is poised to contribute her insights and expertise to shape the country's future direction.

The appointments brought to light questions of governance, accountability, and transparency, which are pivotal considerations in any political environment.

President Museveni took a decision that garnered significant attention in 2019, appointing his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to the position of General of the Land Forces.

President Yoweri Museveni (left) and Muhoozi Kainerugaba
President Yoweri Museveni (left) and Muhoozi Kainerugaba Pulse Live Kenya

This decision, coupled with Muhoozi's existing role as the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, sparked discussions around the intricate interplay between familial connections and high-ranking military appointments.

The appointment of Muhoozi Kainerugaba to such prominent roles within both the military and presidential advisory circles triggered a range of perspectives.

Critics raised concerns about the potential consolidation of power within one family, leading to questions about fairness, transparency, and the principles of meritocracy.

