Latest Sports News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya

Ababu Namwamba beams with pride as son shines in rally competitionFormer Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is brimming with pride after his son, Che, clinched the Kenya Rallycross (RX) Championship 2024 in the Cubs category.
Ex-football coach fined Sh90M or 110 years, in addition to life imprisonmentPeter Muriithi was sentenced to life in prison and in addition, he was fined Sh90 million or 110 years in default
African TV Network to broadcast FIFA, UEFA with Afreximbank’s Sh34.2B dealAfreximbank funds African TV Network with Sh34.2B for sports rights
Eliud Kipchoge lands new role with UN arm headquartered in ParisMarathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has added another feather to his cap after being appointed as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport, Integrity, and Values.
Kipyegon Bett's sister Purity Kirui reveals cause of his untimely deathKipyegon Bett, former World U20 champion, passes away at 26, after short illness
New king to be crowned at Berlin Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge & Bekele miss in actionThe trio of Kipchoge, Bekele and Adola have dominated the race since 2015, with Kipchoge winning it five times, Bekele twice and Adola holding one win.
Another young athlete collapses, dies during scholarship trialsA 20-year-old athlete, Joseph Hussein Njagi, tragically collapsed and died after participating in a scholarship trial at Kipchoge Stadium, Uasin Gishu County, on Wednesday.
Unstoppable Faith Kipyegon gets highest prize money after Athlos New York 1500m winApart from the prize money which is the highest she has received in her career, Faith Kipyegon also took home a custom Tiffany crown
