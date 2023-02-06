ADVERTISEMENT
Jose Mourinho 'destroyed' in ugly attack by Antonio Cassano

Fabian Simiyu
Jose Mourinho has been attacked by former Italy player Antonio Cassano

Jose Mourinho
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been attacked by former Italy & Roma forward Antonio Cassano for failing to impress in the Serie A 2022/23 season.

According to Cassano, Roma signed players who Mourinho favoured yet they have not performed as well as they were expected to.

"Mourinho has never been a great coach, he just knew how to play the media and was a great communicator. He is good at dealing with strong players, not ones who aren't very good. It's too easy to just be friendly with great players.

Jose Mourinho frustrated on the bench as Roma struggle at home to Genoa on January 12, 2023.
Jose Mourinho frustrated on the bench as Roma struggle at home to Genoa on January 12, 2023. AFP

"It is just a disaster upon a disaster at Roma. He got them to spend money on Nemanja Matic and Rui Patricio, they were his decisions. The other day, that performance made me want to be sick. He doesn't know how to set out a team. Even with your second-string squad, you need to beat Cremonese," lamented Cassano.

READ: Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

Mourinho is one of the most successful football managers, having lifted 40 trophies across all the clubs that he managed including FC Porto and his present club, AS Roma.

Mourinho has been struggling at Roma and he recently shared a photo with his squad to criticise the Roma board for failing to give funds to sign players in January.

Antonio Cassano

Jose Mourinho is the type of manager who gets sacked along the way for falling out with players and the same could happen after falling out with Rick Karsdorp and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Cassano didn't fail to address the Karsdorp and Zaniolo matter as he blamed Mourinho's approach in the case.

"It was Mourinho’s disaster with Karsdorp, putting him in the stocks, disintegrating and insulting him in front of everyone.

Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body
Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body

READ: "These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

"Now, Karsdorp is coming back; who knows why? So, that was one mess. As for Zaniolo, he gets to talk about that and not why his Roma team plays like c***. It's been a year and a half that this Roma side hasn't played proper football," concluded Cassano.

Chelsea wants Mourinho if Graham Potter will fail to grab a UEFA Champions League spot at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mourinho has played down rumours of exiting Roma and it will be a win for The Blues if they will land him for free.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
