Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Fabian Simiyu
Tottenham manager says Spurs are not title contenders

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will have to wait until the end of the season to know if he will continue at the club when his contract expires on June 2023.

Things have not got gone in Conte's way and he has opened up stating that his major task at the moment is to develop his squad first before he can think of hunting trophies.

"Here, I understood that my task is different. My task here is to help the club to build a solid foundation, to create a base, and then to try to improve.

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
READ: Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

"If you ask me, 'is the challenge to win the Premier League, the Champions League?' This is not the task here for this moment," said Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur were title contenders at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but they lowered their guard down and they are fifth on the Premier League table with 30 points in 17 matches played.

"The task for me is to help the club. I signed a contract in November 2021 and I found the club in a difficult position, for many reasons. My task, I understood very well, is to try to help the club to go in the right direction or to come back in the right direction.

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
"About the choices of the players, about the work, to organise and create a foundation - this is my big challenge here, and I have to accept that if I want to stay here. Otherwise, if I don't want to accept this, I have to go," concluded Conte.

Spurs brought in Conte to win trophies but task seems to be an impossible mission for the Italian manager. It is still unclear if Spurs will continue with him to the upcoming season.

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League