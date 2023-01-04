Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Things have not got gone in Conte's way and he has opened up stating that his major task at the moment is to develop his squad first before he can think of hunting trophies.

"Here, I understood that my task is different. My task here is to help the club to build a solid foundation, to create a base, and then to try to improve.

"If you ask me, 'is the challenge to win the Premier League, the Champions League?' This is not the task here for this moment," said Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur were title contenders at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but they lowered their guard down and they are fifth on the Premier League table with 30 points in 17 matches played.

"The task for me is to help the club. I signed a contract in November 2021 and I found the club in a difficult position, for many reasons. My task, I understood very well, is to try to help the club to go in the right direction or to come back in the right direction.

"About the choices of the players, about the work, to organise and create a foundation - this is my big challenge here, and I have to accept that if I want to stay here. Otherwise, if I don't want to accept this, I have to go," concluded Conte.