Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Festus Chuma
Benson Omala’s late goal helped Gor Mahia beat Tusker 2-1 in an FKF Premier League game at Kasarani.

Gor Mahia produced their most authoritative performance of the season to outplay Tusker FC 2-1 in their FKF Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday to remain in contention for the title.

K’Ogalo still remains in second position, eight points behind Nzoia Sugar with two games in hand.

The one-goal score line flattered an uncharacteristically listless Buccaneers, who were outthought and outplayed in all departments.

The decisive but elusive winning goal in the 32nd minute was scored with a scorching, first-time piledriver from bustling Sydney Wahongo.

Tusker had the first clear sight of goal, with Deogratious Ojok presented with a chance in the 20th minute, but Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Matthews produced a fine save to keep the score line blank.

A short while later Shami Mwinyi got on the end of Charles Momanyi’s delivery, but he was unable to direct his header on target, with the Brewers continuing to search for an early lead.

Instead, it was Gor Mahia who broke the deadlock, with defender Sydney Wahongo finding the back of the net with a beautiful finish.

Tusker saw a bit more of the ball in the final five minutes of the half, but went into the tunnel trailing by a goal at the break.

Tusker made an attacking change early in the second half, sending on Ojok for Ibrahim Joshua but they nearly went two goals down when played a one-two and looked likely to score until the intervention of Patrick Matasi.

In the 52nd minute, Tanzania international Shami Mwinyi restored parity when he ripped the back of the net with an unstoppable free kick.

Gor Mahia had a good opportunity in the 67th minute when John Macharia teed up Benson Omalla, but he was unable to get the better of Patrick Matasi.

Things went interesting again in the 80th minute when Boniface Omondi, raced in the area, forcing Tusker defender Charles Momanyi to commit a foul inside the 18-yard box. Benson Omalla scored a well-taken penalty to hand for his 12th goal of the season.

The goal appeared to energize the Brewers who turned on the fire with attack after attack although Gad stood steely in goal as his teammates seemed tired after some hard-running for the better part of the contest.

Wednesday’s FKF Premier League results

Mathare United 1-0 Vihiga Bullets

Kariobangi Sharks 1 -3 Nzoia Sugar

Nairobi City Stars 1-2 Kenya Police

Bandari 1-0 Kakamega Homeboyz

Ulinzi Stars 2-1 Bidco United

Sofapaka 0-1 KCB

Gor Mahia 2-1 Tusker

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
