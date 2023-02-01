ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A gluttony of goals by Kenya Police FC gave themselves a comfortable 5-0 away win against Mathare United.

Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)
Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)

Kenya Police FC secured a 5-0 victory against Mathare United in an FKF Premier League clash at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The result saw Servicemen move to sixth position on the league standings, while the Slum Boys remained rooted at the bottom.

Police got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock through Clifton Miheso in the 12th minute of the game.

Duke Abuya played a beautiful pass to Miheso who scored from close range after Mathare United goalkeeper Brian Opiyo failed to handle the ball.

The Slum Boys then pushed forward in numbers with Alphonse Ndonye pulling the strings in the middle of the park for the home side.

The experienced midfielder's low shot was well-saved by Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng, who was well-positioned to make a save in the 13th minute.

The visitors looked dangerous every time they launched an attack, and they managed to double their lead in the 40th minute.

Duke Abuya set up Clifton Miheso, who placed his effort beyond the reach of Mathare goalkeeper Brian Opiyo to make it 2-0 to Police following a good move by the Servicemen.

An enthralling second half followed as both teams launched attacks, and the visitors extended their lead six minutes after the restart.

Police FC fans
Police FC fans Facebook

READ: Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

Elvis Rupia found the back of the net with a low composed finish to make it 3-0 to Police, with Francis Kahata registering his first game assist.

In the 56minute Mathare United were reduced to ten men when defender Lennox Ogutu was given the marching orders for a late challenge on Police FC striker Elvis Rupia.

Police FC made their number count, and they effectively put the game to bed in the 62nd minute following a devastating move. Again Mathare United's defense was caught out of position, resulting in the easiest of finishes for Duke Abuya with a low shot after being set up by Francis Kahata.

Kenya Police FC
Kenya Police FC Pulse Live Kenya

Mathare United looked to fight back and brought on the likes of Victor Kioko, Francis Baraza and Steve Kimari from the bench. Still, Police closed up shop at the back and could go on the attack again and made it 5-0 from Clinton Kinanga’s beautiful finish for a deserved and critically important victory.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • From left: Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech and Enzo Fernandez

    January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

  • Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)

    Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

  • Fortune Sacco

    NSL side Fortune Sacco refutes disbandment reports

Recommended articles

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

NSL side Fortune Sacco refutes disbandment reports

NSL side Fortune Sacco refutes disbandment reports

Conte hospitalised & other football stories making headlines today

Conte hospitalised & other football stories making headlines today

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Will Still [Instagram]
LEAGUE 1

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
END GAME

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

AFC Leopards fans
FKF PL

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Jorginho Frello (left) and Hector Bellerin
TRANSFERS

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

2021 FKF Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo credit: FKF)

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month