Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

The result saw Servicemen move to sixth position on the league standings, while the Slum Boys remained rooted at the bottom.

Police got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock through Clifton Miheso in the 12th minute of the game.

Duke Abuya played a beautiful pass to Miheso who scored from close range after Mathare United goalkeeper Brian Opiyo failed to handle the ball.

The Slum Boys then pushed forward in numbers with Alphonse Ndonye pulling the strings in the middle of the park for the home side.

The experienced midfielder's low shot was well-saved by Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng, who was well-positioned to make a save in the 13th minute.

The visitors looked dangerous every time they launched an attack, and they managed to double their lead in the 40th minute.

Duke Abuya set up Clifton Miheso, who placed his effort beyond the reach of Mathare goalkeeper Brian Opiyo to make it 2-0 to Police following a good move by the Servicemen.

An enthralling second half followed as both teams launched attacks, and the visitors extended their lead six minutes after the restart.

Elvis Rupia found the back of the net with a low composed finish to make it 3-0 to Police, with Francis Kahata registering his first game assist.

In the 56minute Mathare United were reduced to ten men when defender Lennox Ogutu was given the marching orders for a late challenge on Police FC striker Elvis Rupia.

Police FC made their number count, and they effectively put the game to bed in the 62nd minute following a devastating move. Again Mathare United's defense was caught out of position, resulting in the easiest of finishes for Duke Abuya with a low shot after being set up by Francis Kahata.

