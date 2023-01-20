AFC Leopards look to outsmart Bandari

Leopards head into this encounter having bagged a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Mathare United on Wednesday afternoon.

The 12-time FKF Premier League champions have claimed just four points in their last four away matches this season.

Leopards, sitting 12th on the FKF Premier League table, are among the lowest scorers in the 18-teams league.

Ingwe have among the two best goalkeepers in the league in Levis Opiyo and Maxwell Mulili, while their defense has been sturdy this season.

South Sudan international Saad Musa is expected to marshal the midfield, while Nigerian attacker Olonayi Ojo is expected to regain his scoring boots against the Dockers.

With over half of the squad being young and inexperienced players, Leopards will be expected to play much more cohesion than their hosts.

Patrick Aussems, the AFC Leopards coach, must ensure his side remains confident but clinical in front of the goal.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bandari recorded their fourth season loss when they fell 2-1 to Ulinzi Stars on January 18. The Dockers have claimed 6 points from five home matches in the 2022/2023 campaign.

Umaru Kasumba and William Wadri were the main culprits in the match against Ulinzi, where the soldiers showed great character to put Bandari under pressure.

In head-to-head stats, AFC Leopards and Bandari have met in 12 FKF Premier League matches since 2016.

The Dockers have claimed four wins compared to three for Ingwe, while three games have been drawn.